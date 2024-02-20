Monday touch football competition gets kids active at Learmonth Park

A light rain fell on Learmonth Park as crowds came down for another week of junior touch football on Monday.
While the field remained damp under foot, the rain subsided in time for the starting whistle and teams were able to comfortably get into the action.
The Vee-Gees took on the Hotshots in an almighty clash while McClintock Plumbing and The Smash Downs played it out across the park.
Big runs across the paddock dominated the afternoon and lead to tries at both ends of the pitch.
Western Advocate photographer James Arrow attended the games, walked the sidelines and snapped some of the action from the evening.
