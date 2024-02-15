Golden opportunity in prime location

Western Advocate's Property of the Week, Friday February 16: 59 Nelson Street, Raglan:
Nestled in the heart of the highly sought-after suburb of Raglan, 59 Nelson Street stands as an exceptional real estate opportunity, boasting just shy of one acre of potential development. The recent highway upgrade seamlessly connects you to the thriving Bathurst CBD and further enhances the allure of this prime location. With amenities like the public school, sporting fields, and a future commercial precinct within walking distance, this property epitomises convenience and growth potential.
Listing agent Mitchell Bestwick said the property had plenty of potential. "To have the opportunity of a residential block with street frontage in a subdivision is almost unheard of and this property could have three blocks, that's what makes this property extremely exciting.
"Securing a property in this quiet part of Raglan is extremely difficult," he said. "To secure almost of an acre, you can't go wrong with this complete family home."
Subject to council approval, the canvas for development is broad, presenting options like three separate street frontage residential lots with building entitlements, four two-bedroom and one three-bedroom homes, or even five street frontage residential lots with the existing house removed. The placement of services in the immediate vicinity ensures that development is not only feasible, but also reduces some of the costs associated with a subdivision like this.
The existing residence is a spacious four bedroom home that is positioned behind lush green screening cultivated over the past 30 years of ownership. The grand and open-plan living area offers multiple sitting spaces, creating an inviting atmosphere for family gatherings or entertaining guests. The modern kitchen features ample bench space and electric appliances including a dishwasher.
The accommodation extends to a main bedroom with a private ensuite, and is complemented by an updated main bathroom featuring a generous bathtub and open shower. A covered, outdoor entertaining area at the rear overlooks a captivating in-ground saltwater pool, and provides the perfect setting to relax and enjoy the expansive views across the massive block. Beyond the main residence, additional shedding is already in place offering a versatile space divided into a rumpus area and separate workshop.
