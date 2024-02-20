From the Western Advocate to scholarship winner, Nicholas Newman 'can talk'

JUST after he spent the week gaining work experience in the Western Advocate office, Nicholas Newman applied for a scholarship.
And it's the time that he spent on the job as a journo, that he believes to be the reason why he walked away from the grant application $1000 richer.
He snagged the title of Country Women's Association (CWA) Diamond Jubilee scholarship winner.
The scholarship, which is open to all Bathurst and Oberon High School students entering Year 11, called for applicants to fill in paperwork with their aspirations for the future, as well as presenting to a five-person interview panel.
And, according to Penny Maby, secretary of the Bathurst CWA branch, it was this presentation that set the St Stanislaus' College student apart from other applicants.
"He can talk," Ms Maby said.
"I think people need to understand that scholastically it's really good to be good at science and maths and what not, but one of the skills moving out into their careers is their soft skills, and their ability to have conversations and chat with people.
"And when Nick presented he was very natural in his approach and that came across in how he presented himself, and ultimately that's what got him over the line."
And according to Nicholas, his ability to publicly speak with proficiency was all thanks to his time spent at the Western Advocate office, during his week of Year 10 work experience.
"I think it was around that week of work experience that I actually did the interview for the scholarship, so talking to people non-stop [during work experience] really helped me I think," Nicholas said.
And even though he was nervous ahead of the interview, his communication skills came through in the end.
"I was a bit shaky, and I was talking and rambling and I spiralled out of control. I brought up the weather somehow, so that was a conversation booster," he said.
But despite his work experience preparing him for the real world in a very real way, he still doesn't know if journalism is the career for him.
"It was an experience, I loved it. But, I don't think I could be a journalist without working with you guys at the Western Advocate," he said.
For the future, he is contemplating a career as a real estate agent, after developing some life skills in the disability sector.
He also said that he was tossing up between a gap year once finishing school, and potentially attending a nearby university.
And the option to go to uni has become even more accessible to him now, thanks to the $1000 he was awarded from the CWA, with which he has purchased a new laptop.
"My old computer that I had, was slowly on the way out, so I bought a new Macbook, and that's been really helpful with note taking and trying to organise Year 11 and 12," Nicholas said.
This new computer is something he said he was very happy with, as well as the fact that he was the overall winner of the CWA scholarship.
But ultimately, he said he was happiest to have bragging rights over his older siblings.
"It's good to have something against my older siblings," he said, jokingly.
"I've got three older siblings so now I'm the youngest and the golden child."
Nicholas expressed his thanks to the CWA for awarding him with the scholarship, and assured that he would continue to be studious throughout Year 11 and 12.
