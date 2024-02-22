Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Injecting meth one week before driving spells extended ban for driver

By Court Reporter
Updated February 23 2024 - 8:53am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A MAN who was caught behind the wheel a week after injecting 'meth' has been banned from driving for one year.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.