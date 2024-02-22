Injecting meth one week before driving spells extended ban for driver

A MAN who was caught behind the wheel a week after injecting 'meth' has been banned from driving for one year.
Nigel Morgan, 36, of Lorimer Street, Llanarth was convicted in his absence at Bathurst Local Court on February 7, 2024 of driving with an illegal drug present in his blood.
Court documents state a red Holden Commodore, driven by Morgan, was stopped by police along Ashworth Drive in Kelso for testing.
Morgan was asked for his licence before he was subject to a drug test.
After he gave a positive reading for methamphetamine, Morgan was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station.
The court heard while in police custody, Morgan gave a second positive test for the drug, which was confirmed by forensic analysis.
"[I] took meth about a week ago, I injected it," Morgan told police.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis read the charge against Morgan aloud in open court before she found it proved in his absence.
Ms Ellis noted that Morgan had two prior driving with drug charges.
In addition to the 12 month disqualification, Morgan was fined $1800.
