It was a chance to find out how AUKUS is an opportunity for all of us | Mayor's say

THE AUKUS Forum, in conjunction with Industry Capability Network - NSW, recently partnered with Bathurst Regional Council to hold an information session at Charles Sturt University.
The successful event was attended by 37 people from a variety of local and regional businesses, interested in understanding the AUKUS opportunity for regional businesses to work with the defence industry, and how it presents significant new market opportunities for manufacturers, innovators and thought leaders in the coming years.
The AUKUS trilateral security pact is more than the building of submarines, it's an opportunity for industry, businesses - small, medium, and large - academia, researchers and governments to co-operate on information sharing, advanced cyber, quantum technologies, artificial intelligence, autonomy and so much more.
The event featured a list of impressive speakers, including former Minister for Defence Joel Fitzgibbon, Lt Colonel Jasmin Diab CSC, Amber Marks from CSU, IBM technology - defence managing director Daniel Munro and Jason Legge from Fujitsu Australia.
The day covered a range of interesting topics, local opportunities to contribute, and how companies such as Fujitsu are assisting the Australian Defence Force to deliver data, extend its capability functionality, and increase agility across land, air, sea, cyber and information.
One example of a local business contributing was a domestic pool company rethinking its product applications to deliver ship hull cleaning services to save huge costs in diving and hard stand shipwright servicing.
Imagination is the key.
I RECENTLY attended the Denison College - Bathurst High Campus and Kelso High Campus - High Achievers Presentation which was held at Charles Sturt University.
I had the honour of presenting some awards to students in recognition of their outstanding achievements in education and learning.
I would like to congratulate everyone who received awards. Your accomplishments are a testament to your commitment to excellence.
