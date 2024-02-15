Let's show off what makes this region such a great place to live | State politics

IT'S the best time of year to be living in the regions: agricultural shows are on each weekend, promoting agriculture, stimulating the local economy and building community bonds.
I encourage everyone to visit their local show and support the $22 billion agricultural industry that feeds and clothes us here in NSW.
Whether it be the best tea cake in the country, the largest pumpkin grown or the meatiest cow on show, this is the only time of year that the best of the bush is on show for all to see and the only way to experience why we are so passionate and proud of where we live.
There have been great successes at the Rydal Show and Oberon Show already this year.
Coming up is Sofala Show, Rylstone-Kandos Show, Lithgow Show and then the Royal Bathurst Show next month.
There are plenty of other shows across regional areas of NSW for you to visit.
To find out dates and locations, head to www.agshowsnsw.org.au/shows/all-shows
AS popularity grows for the newest form of transport, Transport for NSW has released information to clarify the use of e-bikes and e-scooters.
Bicycle riders and passengers, just as other road users, must comply with all applicable NSW road rules and wear an approved helmet that is securely fitted and fastened on the rider's head.
Privately owned e-scooters can only be used on private property in NSW and cannot be used on roads or road-related areas, including footpaths, shared paths, cycleways and cycle paths.
Hired share scheme e-scooters can only be used on roads and road-related areas in designated e-scooter trial areas.
E-skateboards are illegal in NSW unless they are being used as a mobility aid for people with a disability, who meet specific use conditions.
If an e-skateboard does not meet these conditions, it can only be used on private property.
Discover more at: www.transport.nsw.gov.au/system/files/media/documents/2023/bikes_e-bikes_e-scooters.pdf
FREE workshops will be held across the Central West for those who want to better understand palliative care.
HammondCare has developed the Last Days and Last Days Dementia community programs to help carers understand what to expect, bust myths and provide practical resources when caring for a person who is facing the end of their life.
Delivered by a palliative or dementia care specialist, either face-to-face or online, the workshop includes practical information to assist with getting affairs in order; possible care choices, including rules and regulations in regards to death; how grief and loss can affect individuals; and support available.
Workshops will run at various locations and online during the month of March.
For more information or to sign up, go to www.hammondcare.com.au/last-days-program
