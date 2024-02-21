Early morning trip to 'known' drug house proves costly for 66yo bloke

BEING spotted by police out the front of a "known" drug house in Bathurst has proved detrimental for a man, who was busted behind the wheel driving with drugs.
Paul Stephen Calabria, 66, of MacArthur Street, Griffin was convicted in his absence at Bathurst Local Court on February 7, 2024 of driving with an illegal drug present in his blood.
During the early hours of August 22, 2023, police spotted a grey Holden Commodore sedan parked outside of a "known drug supply house" in West Bathurst, court papers say.
Police parked their vehicle about 50 metres away and watched two people approach the car before they travelled along Rocket Street.
The court heard the vehicle, driven by Calabria, was stopped on Alexander Street.
Court papers say Calabria was subjected to an oral drug fluid test, and returned a positive reading for methamphetamine.
He was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station.
While in police custody, Calabria gave a positive test for both meth and cannabis.
His sample was later confirmed by forensic analysis to contain both drugs.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis read the charge against Calabria aloud in open court before she found the matter proved in his absence.
Before delivering her sentencing, Ms Ellis noted Calabria had a number of matters on his record, which included two prior drink-driving charges.
Calabria was fined $1200 and disqualified from driving for six months.
