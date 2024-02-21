Western Advocate
Court

Early morning trip to 'known' drug house proves costly for 66yo bloke

By Court Reporter
Updated February 22 2024 - 7:37am, first published 7:30am
BEING spotted by police out the front of a "known" drug house in Bathurst has proved detrimental for a man, who was busted behind the wheel driving with drugs.

