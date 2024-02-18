'An obvious fit': Wanderers want match to become a 'regular thing'

COULD an annual A-League Women's fixture in Bathurst become a reality?
Well that seems what Western Sydney Wanderers chief executive officer (CEO) Scott Hudson wants, after his club's successful visit to Bathurst earlier this month.
A bumper crowd of 3873 packed into Carrington Park on Friday, February 9, as the Wanderers came from behind to down Newcastle Jets 2-1.
The attendance was a record for a stand-alone Wanderers women's match, with the Proctor Park Challenge, held on Saturday and Sunday, helping boost the numbers.
While the match was officially a one-off, support is growing for the match to become a regular fixture from both Bathurst Regional Council and the Wanderers.
Hudson said he wants to continue growing the relationship between the Wanderers and Bathurst.
"We're looking forward to hopefully growing the relationship and making it a long term fixture that we can then kind of anchor around a whole lot of other activities in the community," he said.
"I know from our perspective, this match has been a long time coming.
"We originally had a discussion with council a number of years ago, back in 2018.
"Obviously COVID got in the way of what the original plans were, but to see it come to fruition and see the excitement in the town, we think it'll be a great spectacle."
The Proctor Park Challenge is an a pre-season girls soccer carnival that has been held in Bathurst for decades
If there's ever going to be a regular Wanderers women fixture in Bathurst, Hudson would love to see it on the Friday night before the Proctor Park Challenge.
"I think it would make sense, right," he said.
"There's a football audience here locally, but there's a football audience that's coming from all through NSW and if you can make an event even bigger, why not.
"There's support there to engage and as a narrative, it really makes sense to play on the Friday night.
"We'll have the necessary discussions, but if we can make it a regular thing, I think it's an obvious fit."
In the lead-up to the match, the Wanderers were hell-bent on it being more than just 90 minutes of football.
They wanted to engage in school visits, holiday clinics and business lunches, which were all achieved.
Hudson said he felt it was "important" that his club engaged with regional communities.
"It was one of the reasons why we wanted to do it because we feel that as a professional club we have a responsibility to engage regional communities," he said.
"So being active and present, having your players, to meet with young kids, fans and families is part of what we see as our responsibility.
"When we spoke to council, we wanted to make sure it wasn't a one-day wonder, that it wasn't just let's go play one game and never be seen again.
"We wanted multiple touch points. We've been in the schools in previous months, we had the clinics, we had the business lunch.
"We'll do more things in the future, to make sure that we're genuinely here and you're genuinely present. It will only build the value of what the partnership is."
Both the A-League Women's match and the Proctor Park Challenge brought a massive injection into the Bathurst economy.
Between accommodation, food, fuel and other expenses, Bathurst mayor Jess Jennings previously told the Western Advocate that it's terrific for everyone involved directly and indirectly.
"It's a great result for the local economy and the local businesses that benefit from these events," he said.
"The spend per person, plus the multiplier effect would give a really strong result for weekends like this. It really keeps the cash registers ringing."
