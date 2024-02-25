St Pat's put up a good fight on the pitch, but Blayney was just too good

THE junior cricket season continued in Bathurst on Saturday, February 10, with kids chalking up the runs across the city.
Matches were being played at venues such as the two Scots All Saints College campuses, Cubis Park, Learmonth Park, Police Paddock, Ralph Cameron Oval and St Stanislaus' College.
Western Advocate photographer Phil Blatch visited Cubis Park during the under 12s match between the St Pat's Old Boys Mixed Blue team and Blayney Cricket Club.
There was plenty of action to be seen on the pitch as the young cricketers tried their best to secure the win.
Blayney was too good for St Pat's Old Boys Blue, holding on to win by 12 runs.
Blayney skipper Digby Oldham was the pick of the batters, hitting an unbeaten 23 runs.
Scroll through the photos above to see who we spotted during the match.
