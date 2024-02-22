Woman punches man before making his nose bleed in early morning tussle

PUNCHING and kicking a man during an early morning fight has seen a 19-year-old woman dealt with thousands of dollars in fines.
Addisson Alicia Carter of Hill Street, West Bathurst was convicted in her absence at Bathurst Local Court on February 7, 2024 of assault and resisting police.
After a night of drinking at a home in West Bathurst, Carter and the victim got into an argument about 6.30am on December 16, 2023, court documents state.
Carter punched the man in his eye before she began to hit and kick him, which caused his nose to bleed.
Police went to a unit on Piper Street about 12.30pm and spoke with the victim, before Carter was met by police at a home on Hill Street later that afternoon.
The court heard as Carter was told she was under arrest, she began to walk away and swear at officers.
Despite pulling away from police, she was handcuffed and taken to Bathurst Police Station.
With Carter absent from proceedings, Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis relied on court documents in finding the matter proved.
Ms Ellis then handed down her sentence.
Carter was fined $3000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.