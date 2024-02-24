Man puts his head through a wall in outburst after pub dispute

A MAN who "got angry and smashed up things" has been told he might need help, after a magistrate described his behaviour as "strange".
Jye-David Fleischmann-Emanuel, 29, of Gormans Hill Road, Gormans Hill pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on February 7, 2024 to two counts of damaging property.
Fleischmann-Emanuel and the victim were outside the Knickerbocker Hotel in Bathurst during the night of December 15, 2023 when they got into an argument, court papers say.
At some point during the disagreement, Fleischmann-Emanuel grabbed the victim's phone and smashed it on the ground.
Then, later that night while at a home in West Bathurst, Fleischmann-Emanuel punched a television, elbowed a wall, punched two more holes in the hallway, and used his head to smash a fourth hole in a wall.
The following day, the victim went to Bathurst Police Station and gave a version.
Fleischmann-Emanuel was then spoken to by police on February 4, 2024 about the incident.
"I got angry and punched some things," he told police.
Fleischmann-Emanuel was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis described Fleischmann-Emanuel's behaviour as "strange", after the court heard through Legal Aid solicitor Simone Thackray that her client had a lack of criminal history.
"It seems extreme, and it indicates you need some help," Ms Ellis said.
Fleischmann-Emanuel was placed on a conditional release order (without) conviction for 18 months.
He was also fined $1000.
