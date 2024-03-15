The flourishing garden path that led Vanessa to success, community honour

A FLOURISHING business and long list of generous donations is why a Bathurst florist has been named a living legend.
Vanessa Pringle is one of five residents to be recognised for their long-standing contributions to the city.
While Ms Pringle doesn't see what she does as being anything special, the community thinks otherwise.
And receiving the news that she had been named a Bathurst Living Legend left Ms Pringle feeling incredibly loved by the community.
"It's such an honour, you feel really proud to be recognised by your community, so it's very exciting," she said.
"I don't consider what I do to be exceptional.
"A lot of these people are really good people, and I just go to work and just try to donate what I can to all the charities and stuff."
After returning from a gap year in the UK following her high school education, Ms Pringle wasn't too sure what career path she wanted to go down.
But having always had a love for gardening, and a grandmother who was a keen gardener, Ms Pringle decided to give floristry a go.
And almost 30 years later, Ms Pringle still loves the industry and the journey it's taken her on.
"I worked for Roses Only and they had floristry TAFE teachers working for them, so they just did on the job training and within six months I was managing one of the shops," Ms Pringle said.
"And 27 years later I'm still playing with flowers, I just play with a lot more of them these days."
Deciding it was time to be her own boss, Ms Pringle started running a florist at Crows Nest, in Sydney's North Shore.
But a few years after her parents made the move to Bathurst, Ms Pringle followed suit.
Selling her business in Sydney in 2005 and opening a new one in Bathurst - Vanessa Pringle Floral Designs - was the start of a whole new chapter, and one that led her to being named a living legend.
In addition to servicing the community for the past 13 years through her business, Ms Pringle has also used the platform of her florist to raise funds for a variety of community charities.
"We support all the schools, and pretty much everyone who puts their hand up for a donation we try to give them something," she said.
A few local organisations that Ms Pringle has been an annual supporter of is the Bathurst Wig Library and Can Assist 2795, through her Yellow Day fundraiser selling Daffodils.
Money from this fundraiser is also donated to ovarian cancer research and Cancer Council.
"We've donated something like $22,000 to Yellow Day," she said.
"But there's also a local business that contributes a lot to that as well as a donation, so it's certainly not just us. We just organise it and outlay everything for it to happen."
Ms Pringle has also won multiple awards for her florist, and is a strong female business leader in Bathurst.
Which adds to list of why she was selected a living legend.
And while humbled and honoured to receive such high community recognition, she said it's the Bathurst residents and culture, and her amazing customers and staff that have all made the process so enjoyable.
"You can do good things in Sydney and never get recognised for anything," Ms Pringle said.
"No one will ever say hello to you or anything. But here it's just like a big family which is really nice.
"You can walk down the street and people will say hello to you, even if they don't know you and I think that's a really kind trait that Bathurst offers."
Ms Pringle thanked the community for its support and congratulated the other 2024 living legends, who have all made significant contributions to Bathurst in different ways.
