Canowindra junior named in Melbourne Storm side

Canowindra's Regan Hughes could line-up against a near full strength Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs side for Melbourne Storm.
Hughes was named in jersey number 27 for the NRL Pre-Season Challenge match on Thursday, February 15.
The North Sydney Bears player has spent several weeks in the Storm camp as part of the Bears' new role as Melbourne's feeder club.
He saw some action in unofficial trials against Queensland Cup opposition on the weekend but has been named as a reserve for the match at Belmore Sports Ground.
The forward enjoyed a breakthrough years for Norths in the 2023 NSW Cup but was denied a spot in the grand final against South Sydney Rabbitohs after being hit with a one-week suspension for a crusher tackle.
Canterbury has named a strong line-up with Hughes potentially locking horns with the likes of Dubbo's Matt Burton, Drew Hutchinson and Reed Mahoney.
He formerly played for the CSU Mungoes before moving to Sydney to chase his professional rugby league dream, first with Western Suburbs and now at North Sydney Oval.
