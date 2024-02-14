Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

Get up close to the likes of Valentino Rossi when GT cars roll into town

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated February 14 2024 - 11:36am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

AHEAD of the Bathurst 12 Hour, everyone from diehard fans to casual onlookers will get the chance to see the race cars and their drivers up close.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.