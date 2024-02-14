Get up close to the likes of Valentino Rossi when GT cars roll into town

AHEAD of the Bathurst 12 Hour, everyone from diehard fans to casual onlookers will get the chance to see the race cars and their drivers up close.
The Track to Town has become an annual tradition for the international GT race, with its popularity growing each year.
The off-track event returns on Thursday, February 15, with the cars to make their way from the Mount Panorama circuit at 10.45am and arrive in Russell Street via George Street for 11am.
The cars will be parked in front of the court house, where people will be able to see the machinery and take photos.
Manufacturers such as Audi, BMW, McLaren, Mercedes and Porsche will be present.
A driver signing session will then commence and continue through to 1pm, at which point the cars will travel back to Mount Panorama via William Street.
For motor sport fans, the best part of the Track to Town is the opportunity to meet some of the drivers and get autographs.
The entry list for the race has been released and there are some big Australian and international names locked in.
Arguably, the most attention-grabbing is Valentino Rossi.
The seven-time MotoGP World Champion is returning to Mount Panorama for the second year in a row in an effort to add the title of Bathurst 12 Hour winner to his name.
Past and present Supercars drivers will also contest the endurance race, including Craig Lowndes, Jamie Whincup, Chaz Mostert, Cam Waters, Broc Feeney, Thomas Randle and Will Brown.
TV personality and skilled racer Grant Denyer, who calls Perthville home, will also cut some laps in the 12 Hour behind the wheel of a Lamborghini.
Another local in the field is Brad Schumacher, who has nabbed himself a drive with the Audi factory team.
All these drivers and more are expected to be in Russell Street for the Track to Town signing session on Thursday.
