Triples finals deliver great contests on the greens

Then Robert and Anthony led 22 shots to 12 shots after the 17th end. Finally winning 22 shots to 17 shots over Denis and Chris. (There was a correction made on the 18th end as One team scored 2 shots and the other team scored One shot. Their winning margin for the Jackpot prize was reduced from 6 shots to 5 shots. Luckily 5 or 6 shots was not the Jackpot number, which was 15.)