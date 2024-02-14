Triples finals deliver great contests on the greens

Wednesday, 7th February
On a very pleasant Summers afternoon, 24 Bowlers formed three games of Social Pairs and two games of Social Triples at the Greens on William.
It was great to welcome back six of our Lady Club Members back to the City. Our regular bowlers, Annette M, Annette McP, Kathy E, Margaret M, together with Rhonda H and Kim T.
Game No. 1: In this Triples game, we had 3 Gentlemen bowlers playing three lady bowlers.
Skip. Paul Rodenhuis, Michael Hope and Scott Bennett applied the pressure from the first end, as they led eight shots to three shots after the 7th end over Skip. Kathy Evans, Rhonda Henry and Kim Turner.
Team Rodenhuis then led 13 shots to 6 shots against Team Evans. But, Team Rodenhuis finished the best by scoring 8 shots to 5 shots to be successful 21 shots to 11 shots over Team Evans, who no doubt will be greatly improved in their next game or so.
Team Rodenhuis really had to be at their top to win today.
Game No. 2: In the second Triples game after the 8th end, Skip. Denis Oxley, Kevin Miller and Barry McPherson were leading 12 shots to 5 shots over Skip. Norm. Hayes, Daniel Prasad and Joe Young, who won the next 5 consecutive ends to just lead 13 shots to 12 shots against Team Oxley, who after the 13th end and by scoring 7 shots to 6 shots drew level at 19 shots all on the 20th end.
Then Team Hayes with a great bowl scored One shot to win a Magnificent game of Lawn Bowls 20 shots to 19 shots against Team Oxley after the 21st end.
Game No. 3: Beginning very well, Skip. Michael Hall and Jack Smith really jumped out of the boxes to lead 14 shots to Nil after the 5 end over Skip. Robert Bourke and Phillip Murray.
Both teams each scored 8 shots with Michael and Jack, then leading 22 shots to 8 shots after the 14th end.
On the 15th end they scored a great 6 shots to lead 28 shots to 8 shots. Robert and Phillip then scored 11 shots to 5 shots, but were down 33 shots to 19 shots after the 22nd end to Michael and Jack, who scored 4 shots to 2 shots to defeat Robert and Phillip 37 shots to 21 shots after the 25th end.
At present, Jack who is our Senior Bowler of our Club is playing with great skill and finesse and no doubt will be one of the favorites when the " B " Grade Club Championships are played at the City.
Game No. 4: On the 8th end, Skip. Peter Drew and Margaret Miller scored One shot to draw level with Skip. Robert Lindsay and Annette Myers at 6 shots all, who then scored 11 shots to 9 shots to just lead 17 shots to 15 shots after the 19th end over Peter And Margaret, who scored 3 shots to lead 18 shots to 17 after the 20th end against Robert and Annette.
With a great scoring bowl Robert and Annette drew this great game of Lawn Bowls 18 shots all with Peter and Margaret after the 21st end.
Game No. 5: After the 6th end Skip. Alan Clark and Ian Cunninghame were leading 11 shots to 2 shots over Skip. Ray Noonan and Annette McPherson, who then scored 12 shots to 2 shots to level the scores at 14 shots all after the 13th end.
Alan and Ian by scoring 7 shots to One shot led 21 shots to 15 shots after the 18th end. They then scored 5 shots to 2 shots to be victorious over Ray and Annette 26 shots to17 after the 21st end.
Saturday, 10th February
The weather today was quite a bit different from the extremely hot Summers days that we have played in since the Christmas period, as there was a very strong cool breeze that kept all the Bowlers concentrating all through their games at the Greens on William this afternoon.
There were 2 Games of Social Pairs and 3 Games of Social Triples set down to be played at the City .
Our Most welcome visitor, Robert Young from the Central Coast was drawn against his popular Brother, Joe Young.
Game No 1: After the 7th end, Skip. Robert Lindsay and Anthony Morrissey were leading by 11 shots to 3 shots over Skip. Denis Oxley and Chris. Stafford.
Then Robert and Anthony led 22 shots to 12 shots after the 17th end. Finally winning 22 shots to 17 shots over Denis and Chris. (There was a correction made on the 18th end as One team scored 2 shots and the other team scored One shot. Their winning margin for the Jackpot prize was reduced from 6 shots to 5 shots. Luckily 5 or 6 shots was not the Jackpot number, which was 15.)
Game No. 2: In this game of Triples, 2 strong teams were drawn against each other. Skip. Garry Hotham, Kevin Miller and Phillip Murray scored One shot on the 4th end to level the scores at 2 shots all with Skip. Bryan Bromfield, Jack Smith and Trevor Kellock, who scored a handy 5 shots on the 10th end to lead 12 shots to 5 shots over Team Hotham.
After the 16th end Team Bromfield were leading 15 shots to 10 shots against Team Hotham, who then led 16 shots to 15 shots after the 19th end over Team Bromfield, who regained the lead on the 20th end by scoring 2 shots, but, by scoring 2 shots, Team Hotham finished the best to win an exceptionally great game of Lawn Bowls 18 shots to 17 shots over Team Bromfield after the 21st end.
Game No. 3: By scoring a great 6 shots on the 3rd end Skip. Michael Hall and Bruce Rich just led 6 shots to 4 shots against Skip. Norm. Hayes and Margaret Miller.
Then both teams each scored 8 shots with Michael and Bruce leading 14 shots to 12 shots after the 13th end. Norm. and Margaret then took control of the game by winning the next 7 consecutive ends, scoring 12 shots to lead 22 shots to 14 shots after the 19th end.
Then, Michael and Bruce scored 3 shots, but went down 17 shots to 23 shots against Norm. and Margaret after the 21st end.
Game No. 4: Beginning brilliantly, Skip. Robert Bourke, Jim Grives and Robert Keady certaining handled the strong wind a lot better up to the 12th end, where they led 13 shots to Nil over Skip. Ian Schofield, Paul Rapley and Grant Brunton, who scored a great 6 shots on the 13th end and then Team Bourke quickly reciprocated by then scoring a great 6 shots to lead 27 shots to 9 shots after the 14th end.
Team Schofield then scored a handy 5 shots to be down 14 shots to 27 shots after the 16th end. Then, Team Bourke scored 5 shots to 4 shots to be victorious 32 shots to 18 shots over Team Schofield. ( A Rematch in the near future?)
Game No. 5: This another great game of Lawn Bowls as Skip. Ray Noonan, Joe Young and Barry McPherson won the first 5 consecutive ends to lead 9 shots to Nil over Skip. Neville Townsend, Robert Young and Louise Hall. Then, Team Noonan led 12 shots to 6 after the 11th end.
By winning the next 7 consecutive ends and scoring 13 shots, Neville, his Daughter Louise and Robert were then leading 19 shots to 12 shots after the 18th end. Team Noonan by scoring 5 shots were just beaten17 shots to 19 shots after the 21st end.
Congratulations to John and Kevin, who were in the Matchroom today, 4 out of the 5 games selected were very good and close, the 5th game " One team was just short of a gallop."
By the Bowling Shark
This week at the Majellan saw the Men's Triples get to the pointy end of the competition with only the final now top play. With no play on Tuesday due to the weather these are the results for this week:
Sunday 04 February 2024 - Men's Triples Quarter Finals
Rink two: Allan Clark, Darryl Shurmer and Trevor Sharpham had a handy lead by the 10th (15-6) against Ron Hollebone, Tiger Smith and Paul Galvin. Things didn't pick up any for Team Galvin who struggled to gain points, going down 26-15.
Rink three: Tony Urza, Josh Roberson and Craig Bush were also making it hard for the opposition who were 16-5 down by the 10 th . John Hobson, Paul Francis and Mick McDonald were never in contention going down 30-11.
Rink four: Ian Warren, Athol Flanagan and Terry James were up 11-2 by the 8 th against Shaun Elphick, Glen Carter and Mick Foxall. Team James held the lead until the 16 th allowing Team Foxall into the match, who won 24-18.
Rink five: Garry Cameron, Dave Josh and Scott Chapman had the lead by the 8th (13-7) against Geoff Thorne, John Crocker and Lacie Koszta. Both teams were locked together on the 17th (16 all). With
Team Chapman needing 4 on the last they just fell short 25-24.
Saturday 10 February 2024
Rink one - Men's Triples Semi Final: Shaun Elphick, Glen Carter and Mick Foxall were in a battle for the first 11 ends against Geoff Thorne, John Crocker and Lacie Koszta. Team Foxall couldn't get ahead in the back end of the match to allow Team Koszta the win, 29-20.
Rink two - Men's Triples Semi Final: Allan Clark, Darryl Shurmer and Trevor Sharpham had a fight on their hands against Tony Urza, Glen Urza and Craig Bush. The match was anyone's for the first 21 ends of play the scores within a point or level. Team Bush Picked up 5 points on the 22nd end to seal the victory 27-19.
Rink three: Russ MacPherson and Hugh Brennan were 5 all after 7 ends of play against Jeff Adams and Ron McGarry. Team Brennan had the lead until the 13 th end and that's where Team McGarry took over to win the match 30-15.
Rink four: Terry Clark, John Mackey and Noel Witney started off well against Kevin Dwyer, Bill Mackey and Des Sanders. Team Witney was up 18-8 by the 12 th and continued to lead the way to the very end to win 26-15.
Rink five: Ron Hogan, Jim Clark and Paul Francis missed the start being 5-0 down by the 4th against Bob Charlton, Peter Phegan and Dave Josh. Team Francis came back to level the match on the 6th (5-all). From there it was all Team Francis who won 20-15.
Rink six: Ted Parker, Dick Graham and Mick McDonald were behind for the most part of the front end of the match against Dennis Harvey, John Toole and John Hobson. Both Teams were locked on 14-all after the 18 th with Team Hobson taking the win 18-16.
Rink seven: Peter Mathis, Ian Warren and Mick Sewell had it in the bag early on with a 13-4 lead by the 7th against Graham Scott, John Bosson and Max Elms. Team Elms came close on the 15th to be one point behind, but Team Sewell took the win 21-15.
This wraps up another great week at the Majellan, so until next week, be kind to each other, see you on the green and Stay Frosty.
