Tree shines for Team Plumbers at Eglinton competition

Captain 'Slugger' Bullock of Team Plumbers believes Sarah Tree's performance in last Saturday's Tablelands Builders summer competition round three clash against The Carpenters outfit was in no small way responsible for steering his side to a most captivating victory.
Sluggers' side of Bailey Honeyman, Brian Dwyer, Tree and Stacey Markwick defeated The Carpenters side of Brook Lynch, Andrew Tree, Dan McLeay and Frank Buckley seven sets to five, 50 games to 49.
Tree was the only player of all the 10 to take to the court to win all of her four sets 6-4, 6-3, 6-2, 6-1.
It was a dominating display of tennis from Tree.
Captain 'Slugger' Bullock looked sluggish and declared his tennis on the day was pretty ordinary in his two sets wins 6-4, 6-2, but vowed to bounce back.
Brian Dwyer, although winning only two sets showed glimpses of brilliance in his 6-4, 6-2 sets wins.
Plumbers' Bailey Honeyman and Stacey Markwick battled on gamely all day.
The second match saw The Painters side of Matt Tree, Dave Smith, Ben Moulds, Paul Clancy and Jim Geyer defeat Team Brickies of Bryan Reiri, Sophie Smith, Jason Honeyman, Toko Tari and James Meares, seven sets to five, 56 games to 52.
The star players in this match were Painters' Matt Tree (6-3, 6-1, 6-4, 6-4) and David Smith (6-3, 6-1, 6-1, 7-6) who won all of their four sets and are looking the danger players to watch out for in their future matches.
The return of Ben Moulds after a lengthy absence from the game was the highlight of the day as he showed he hasn't lost his touch, as he turned back the clock winning three sets 6-3, 6-1, 7-6 in stylish fashion. Good Hitting.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.