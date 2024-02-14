Redbacks' century drought ends with a pair of tons

NO Bathurst City second grade player had scored a century for more than four years heading into Saturday's game against City Colts - then two players stepped up to score a ton within an hour of each other.
Bathurst City Redbacks Langford teammates Craig Townsend (104) and Marcus Turnbull (102 not out) wrote their names into history during their Bathurst District Cricket Association game at George Park 1, while ending a long running drought for the club.
It was looking like a potentially tough day in the middle for Redbacks as they found themselves at 2-16 when Townsend joined Turnbull in the middle due to Jarrod Urza retiring hurt.
However, the pair looked rock steady at the crease as they put away 23 fours and four sixes between them in a 190 run stand.
For Townsend it adds to his list of BDCA centuries but for Turnbull it was a breakthrough triple figure effort.
Their efforts took Redbacks to 5-256 before they declared, bowling seven overs at Colts at the end of the day and picking up a wicket before stumps.
The drought-breaking effort couldn't have come at a better time for the third-placed Langford team, who can ensure their spot in the finals with a victory.
Turnbull was thrilled to record his breakthrough ton.
"It was a bit surreal actually. I haven't batted that long before," he said.
"It was satisfying to be out there for such a long time with Craig, and it was quite good to get to the magic three digits."
Townsend reached the mark first but was quickly caught afterwards.
Upon seeing Townsend reached 100 Turnbull figured he had to also be getting close to a century of his own.
"It surprised both Craig and I when he got there first. I thought he was in front on the run-scoring side of things, and when I got there I thought 'Ah, alright. I'm going to get there myself'," he said.
"Shortly after Craig got out another wicket fell and I had it in the back of my mind that the team would probably want to have a bowl at the opposition, and our captain John Rudge came out to the middle and said that's exactly what he wanted to do.
"That put two things in my mind. I thought 'Do I just go for a couple more runs here or play the way I have been playing to try and get to the hundred'. It was really good."
Turnbull had been in a great run of form leading up to the ton, scoring 49 not out, 29 not out and a team-high score of 32 in their latest match.
Townsend said it was a treat to watch Turnbull's effort from the other end of the pitch.
"Full credit to Marcus. He deserved that century. It's been coming for a while now and he's been very good for us all year," he said.
"He's probably carried us a bit this year with the bat. He played extraordinarily well. It makes it easy when it's such a good bloke out there in the middle that you're sharing that moment with."
It was a breakthrough for Townsend in a different sense, as he scored his first century in Redbacks colours.
"I've been in and out of cricket over the last 10 to 15 years in Bathurst, so it was nice to finally get one for the club," he said.
"They've been a huge supporter to me over the last few years playing first and second grade.
"I was a little filthy I didn't go on from there and see Marcus through but it was so good to see him do it."
Colts resume their chase at 1-8 this Saturday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.