Grand final experience aplenty in Group 10's under 18s squad

GROUP 10 under 18s coach Mark Booth believes he has a team who can reverse the region's fortunes in their representative clash with Group 11.
The squad - dominated by Orange Hawks, Lithgow Workies and St Pat's talent - are aiming to avoid a third straight loss against their rivals.
It's not just the playing group who will play a role in Group 10's pursuit of glory.
Returning coach Booth has the knowledge of Kip Maranda and trainers Kurt Hancock, Matt Lawson and Todd Campbell to draw upon.
Booth said it's great having so much experience in the Group 10 coaching ranks to help him get the most out of the side.
"The boys are keen, especially those who haven't played rep. It's their chance to fly the flag for Group 10," he said.
"We don't want to see this game die. There's plenty of passion and emotion in it, and this group seems really keen.
"I'm really hoping that I'm able to wind them up even more before the game. We've got Kip Maranda helping out as well as Kurt Hancock, who's the Western Division opens coach, to share some of their war stories. We're pretty lucky in that regard."
It was a narrow 26-20 win for Group 11 in the 2022 18s clash while last year's clash at Blayney delivered another tough contest, which finished 30-22.
Booth said there are a range of motivating factors for his squad.
"The big thing is that a lot of these blokes haven't played rep footy while for others it will be their last chance in the junior side of things. I'd say that should fire a fair few of them up," he said.
"There's some guys who have also been in the Rams who were in the under 17s development team so there should be a few of them in pretty good nick."
The likes of former Bloomfield Tigers players Riley Hoad and Haiden Porter not only take the step up from under 16s, but will make their first under 18s appearance at representative level.
Dynamic Workies backs Dane Aylott and Toby Campbell return for another shot at this age group in 2024, as does teammate Jake Hurst in the front row.
St Pat's might have failed to make last year's under 18s finals series but several of their standout forwards, such as Jack Branda, Regan Stait and Ethan Madden, all get a second chance to show what they can do in the age group.
"Regan was in the Rams system and is a big unit. He showed good leadership qualities at the training session last week and he's very experienced," Booth said.
"Hawks and Workies played the GF in both under 16s and under 18s last year so that explains why there's so many of them in the side. We've got a really good mix."
The match kicks off at 10.30am at Wellington's Kennard Park.
GROUP 10 18s: 1 Wyatt Loughlin, 2 Lucian Jordan-Smith, 3 Dane Aylott, 4 Riley Hoad, 5 Jake Maranda, 6 Hayden Buesnel, 7 Sam Clarke, 8 Jimmy Harper, 9 Jack Branda, 10 Regan Stait (c), 11 Toby Campbell, 12 Kai Fisher, 13 Nate Green, 14 Ky Reddish, 16 Jake Hurst, 17 Declan Hodges, 18 Ethan Madden, 19 Jacobie O'Neil
