Extra police officers called in for massive Bathurst fortnight

EXTRA police officers will hit up Bathurst over the next fortnight, as two massive motor sport events roll into town.
Operation Bathurst SuperFest 2024 commenced on Thursday, February 15, and will continue until Sunday, February 25, to ensure the safety and security of competitors, officials, and spectators that will attend the Bathurst 12 Hour and Bathurst 500.
General duties officers from Chifley Police District and across Western region, assisted by specialist police, will focus on road safety as well as anti-social behaviour and alcohol-related violence.
Chifley Police District Commander, Superintendent Bob Noble, said there will be a significant police presence on all roads leading to Bathurst.
"Our number one priority throughout Operation Bathurst SuperFest 2024 is to ensure everyone has the opportunity to safely enjoy their time at the event," Supt Noble said.
"Motorists are urged to allow extra travel time and expect heavy traffic and delays on local roads, particularly around times when crowds are arriving at or leaving the event.
"Police won't tolerate anyone breaking the law through dangerous driving, this includes speeding, drink and drug driving, or driving while distracted.
"If you're drinking ensure you have a 'Plan B' to get to and from the event, such as calling a taxi or arranging a designated driver.
"There's no excuse to get behind the wheel while affected by any substance, and our officers will be out in force across the weekend to deal with those who do."
POLICE are expecting similar crowds to that of last year's Bathurst 12 Hour, which will be well below the almost 200,000 that attended the 2023 Bathurst 1000 across four days.
"I believe the figures were over 50,000 for the three days [of the Bathurst 12 Hour] last year. It can be expected that sort of figure will be here again and the 500 as well," Bathurst Police Station Chief Inspector Glenn Cogdell said.
"It's a substantial amount of people over that 10 day period. It's obviously of great benefit to the businesses in town, with people staying in Bathurst or up at the Mount."
Chief Inspector Cogdell also had a stern warning for anyone that breaks the law while in Bathurst.
"Anti-social behaviour or any breaches of the traffic rules will not be tolerated and will be appropriately addressed," he said.
"That could mean that anyone who offends could find themselves either without their driver's license or before the court in relation to their offending behaviour."
For all special event traffic information, including road closures, special event clearways and live traffic reports, visit www.livetraffic.com.
Further information about the event, including venue maps, transport, and parking availability, can be found at www.supercars.com/events/2024-bathurst-superfest,
