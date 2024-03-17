Tameka Kennedy is hitting the road with Australian country music royalty

"BASICALLY, I'm going on tour with Troy Cassar-Daley."
These are words that Tameka Kennedy never expected that she would utter.
But, this will soon be her reality.
As of June this year, the Bathurst local will be joining Australian country music royalty, Cassar-Daly, for the middle leg of his 'Between The Fires' tour.
For approximately two-months, the singer-songwriter and guitarist will be travelling to rural and remote regions of Australia, including Gulgong, Dubbo, Gundaroo, Milton and many more.
During this time, she will be the opening act for the musical icon, where she will be singing and playing guitar for some of the largest audiences of her career.
And, unbeknownst to Ms Kennedy, this has been in the pipeline for Cassar-Daley for several years, since the pair were first introduced five years ago.
"That kind of came about back in 2019, I was given a scholarship to attend the CMAA Academy of Country music by Travis Collins," she said.
"I got put in a group with some people from around Australia, and one of the people that I was in a group with was Jem Cassar-Daley, who is Troy's daughter.
"I played with Jem at our graduation concert and Troy was there and ... apparently Jem ever since the academy has been raving on about me and saying 'you need to work with Tameka, she's the hardest working person I've ever met'."
And this was advice that Cassar-Daley took quite seriously.
He decided to watch Ms Kennedy perform alongside fellow country-music star Ashleigh Dallas at the Tamworth Country Music Festival, where he stayed for the entire set.
"Fast forward probably six months, I got a heap of messages from all these industry people saying that Troy Cassar-Daley was talking about me on the biggest country music network in Australia," Ms Kennedy said.
"The question he had on air was 'out of everyone in the industry coming up, who is someone that you want to work with out of the young people coming up?' and he said my name."
Since then, it was announced that Ms Kennedy would be the supporting act for the country music star, which is something she said she is feeling really excited about.
"Troy is one of the leading country music artists in Australia and has been for around 30 years, so it's a real honour," she said.
And the thing that she is most looking forward to is being able to learn from the best of the best in the country music business.
"I'm excited to get to play to Troy's audience and see how I can connect with them I guess," she said.
"I'm really into watching and learning as well, so I will have my eyes on the drummer and the guitarist, and I'll just be soaking it all in and seeing what I can take from the experience to become a better musician and singer myself."
In the mean time, Ms Kennedy said she would be continuing to sharpen up her skill set, while teaching the musical minds of tomorrow from the Bathurst Academy of Music.
