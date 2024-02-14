Famous five open in Hartley Valley over one glorious weekend for garden-lovers

FIVE Hartley Valley gardens will open over an upcoming weekend - and four of them have been featured on television in recent years.
Hartvale, Highfields, Wild Meadows, Gory'u Japanese Gardens and the historic Harp Of Erin will be open together on March 9 and 10 from 10am to 4pm both days.
They are all located only 15 minutes from Lithgow, according to Jennifer Edwards from Hartvale Gardens and Cottage.
Across the five privately owned open gardens, visitors will see cottage gardens filled with a riot of colour, Japanese gardens, prairie gardens, beautiful water features and rare plants, extensive perennial borders, rock walls, historic buildings and spectacular views, she said.
"Autumn is an exceptional time in Hartley and these gardens keep getting better and better each year," Ms Edwards said.
"Rich soil, sunny days and wide open spaces support a greater variety of plants to flourish in this climate, promoting an explosion of colour, texture and movement.
"Four out of the five gardens have been featured on Better Homes and Gardens TV show in the last four years.
"Food, artwork, pottery, metal art and plants, including rare plants, will be for sale all weekend.
"Picnics and bus groups are welcome, so bring your friends and family and be totally inspired by flowers, plants, gorgeous scenery and the pure creativity."
For more information, call David on 0419 133 154 or Jennifer on 0404 531 555.
Cost is $15 per person per garden (Hartvale $12; Harp of Erin free of charge).
No booking is required; just pay at each gate. Children under 16 free of charge.
