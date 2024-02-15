On The Tee | Bender wins close battle for A grade honours

Thursday was the domain of Ron Bender who fired a fine 41 points to win A grade from John Young (40) and Dean O'Brien (39) while the scratch went to the consistent Phil Campbell with a nice score of 1 over par.
The St Pats bullet Tim Holman secured the B grade title courtesy of 40 points and a slender 1 shot margin over Jim Vickers, Peter Harris (38) slipped in for third as the scratch went to Robert Pardey with 22 points.
Barb McCreery was on fire to produce 41 points and hold off the challenges of Insook Jun (39) and Jenny Murray (38).
McCreery was ably assisted by Judy Tyson as they took the top 2BBB honours with a solid 50 points, 3 clear of Liam Clarke and Dave Mansfield. 3 under par garnered the scratch for Phil Campbell and Andrew James.
Ryan Sparke, Darryn Bruce and Jayden Every headed a star-studded A grade leaderboard after all posted 37 points in Saturday's stableford event, in the end only 1 player could deliver the Oscar speech and that was Sparke. Tim 'pink gin' McKinnon had a ripe 31 points to be awarded the scratch.
B grade was another low scoring and tight affair, on this occasion Richard Lesh's 37 points bested Greg Malligan and Tim McCrossin by a solitary stroke. Kevin Callaughan was the scratch champion on 23 points.
In a battle of the ages, it was Peter Heffernan (40) who held off the rampaging Michael White (39) in the C grade arena, visitor Jed Nagy (38) was in for a piece of the action as was Rob Shannon thanks to his 21 points for the scratch prize.
Ryan Cooke was all style and class on Sunday thanks to a brilliant 42 points, Stuart McGoldrick (40) and Alex Knight (39) acquitted themselves well in perfect conditions.
