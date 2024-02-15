Western Advocate
On The Tee | Bender wins close battle for A grade honours

February 16 2024 - 6:30am
Thursday was the domain of Ron Bender who fired a fine 41 points to win A grade from John Young (40) and Dean O'Brien (39) while the scratch went to the consistent Phil Campbell with a nice score of 1 over par.

