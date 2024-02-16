We're ready to say hello to the next wave of students | Tuned In

2MCE is looking forward to welcoming new Charles Sturt University students to campus as part of Orientation Week activities.
We will play music on the Library Lawn to create a fun atmosphere for Orientation Week and will be open for campus tours.
The station will also hold a stall as part of the university's Market Day activities.
A wide range of students have volunteered at the station over the years, producing programs that have featured alternative and independent music, pop music, heavy metal, talk and documentary content and local news.
2MCE has strong links to the Bachelor of Communication, but welcomes students from a wide range of courses and has had volunteers from disciplines such as paramedics, education, human movement and business studies.
The station is a hub of social activity where students work alongside volunteers from the wider community.
People from a range of age groups and backgrounds collaborate to produce a diverse range of programming to serve the communities of Bathurst and Orange.
You can tune in to 2MCE on 92.3 FM in Bathurst, 94.7 FM in Orange or stream via the Community Radio Plus app.
2MCE will hold its annual general meeting at 4pm on Tuesday, February 27 both online and on campus at Charles Sturt University Bathurst.
Members are invited to attend and hear reports from the board, sub-committees and current community representatives.
The station is also calling for nominations for community representatives to serve on the 2MCE Community Broadcasting Board.
You need to be a current financial member to nominate for the board.
Please contact the station for more information on 6338 4790 or 2mce@csu.edu.au
