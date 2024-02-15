Driver enjoying his role as an impact player off the bench for Rams

WHEN he started high school Anthony Driver had never played a game of rugby league, but now the St Pat's forward has become an impact player off the bench for the Western Rams Laurie Daley Cup side.
Driver has been named for a third successive appearance on the Rams bench for their upcoming round three cup clash against the Monaro Colts at Parkes.
The Bathurst High School student has relished the chance the come off the bench be a front row option, even setting up a try in his first run of the match during last round's 40-12 win over the Riverina Bulls.
It's all the more impressive knowing that Driver is giving up years of experience when compared to most of his Rams teammates.
"The experience has been great. It's still all a bit new to me because I've only been playing for four years," he said.
"Everything's still a bit new but I thought I did pretty well during the trials, and obviously my coach did as well, so I've been given this opportunity and it's been great.
"When I was at Scots School I played rugby union for a year but then I jumped sports, and when I went to high school I wanted to play because all my mates were playing as well.
"My parents signed me up and that's when I started my first game in under 15s."
It's been quite the rapid rise for the Pat's forward and he's keen to continue soaking up all the information he can.
"I'm learning new stuff all the time with some great coaches who have played the game for a long time," Driver said.
"We'll soon be going back into club footy I'm sure I'll be able to take a lot away from the Laurie Daley Cup and apply it there."
The performance against the Bulls was a great way for the Rams to bounce back after their opening round disappointment against the Macarthur Wests Tigers.
Rams couldn't capitalise on a positive start and ended up going down 26-22.
Driver is keen to help the Western boys try and create a winning streak.
"I'm feeling pretty comfortable with how I'm going, and I'm in the team list again for round three," he said.
"We tailed off at the back end of that round one game. Macarthur were better in that second half, but the big difference last week [against Monaro] was that we were able to keep the momentum going in the second half.
"I'm expecting that the next round game against Colts will be a good one."
Beyond this Laurie Daley Cup season Driver will line up for St Pat's in the Western Under 21s and Tom Nelson Under 18s seasons.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.