Habul has his eyes on a rare three-peat in Bathurst 12 Hour

THE chance of a Bathurst 12 Hour three-peat is on the cards for the SunEnergy1 Mercedes-AMG GT3 team but owner Kenny Habul knows that a mixture of patience and respect for Mount Panorama are required to make it happen.
Habul showed his eagerness to try and claim a third straight 12 Hour victory when he was the first official entry in this year's race back in August.
He returns alongside victorious co-drivers Luca Stolz and Jules Gounon for another crack at the endurance classic - with the latter aiming for what would be a historic fourth straight win in the race.
Honorary Bathurstian Habul, who owns a house on Mount Panorama, can't get enough of the city - whether it's the food, culture or - of course - its major GT3 endurance event.
"I just love the town. I've been coming here since 1987 as a kid, and working here, and everything was a dream for me back then," he said.
"To be driving here now, and winning, is amazing. My times are competitive, and last year I was quickest in the bronze test, and I'm close to these guys but can't quite get there. A lot of that will be my weight.
"I love it. I'll keep doing it for as long as I can. I also think it's become one of the biggest GT races on the planet now, up there with Spa and the Nurburgring.
"It's exciting for Bathurst. Every year the entry list and the crowds get bigger and bigger."
Habul said that if you had told him three years ago that in 2024 he'd find himself in a position to win a third straight Bathurst 12 Hour he'd never have believed you.
"You can come here your whole life and never win one," he said.
"Jules said something interesting a moment ago and that's that you have to respect the Mountain. The Mountain decides what happens.
"You need to have that respect. At this place if you lose the car a little bit then you've got no place to gain it back. At most tracks you can overshoot a corner and get it back but you can't do that here.
"Even [Peter] Brock once said to me that you never look for that last tenth, because it can cost you."
So what's the secret to a rare back-to-back 12 Hour success at the Mount?
Habul said it always comes down to patience and never going for broke in the early stages.
"We're not out there to race, especially at 5 in the morning, we're out there to circulate and stay out of trouble," he said.
"If somebody wants to pass and go crazy you let them go. It's all about being in striking distance for those last two hours. Jules can then drive the nuts off it and see what he can do."
