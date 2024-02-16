Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Nine year wait ends as Shiels gets another shot at 12 Hour

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
February 16 2024 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

WHEN Brad Shiels made his Bathurst 12 Hour debut back in 2015 he hoped it wouldn't be the last time that he'd get the chance to take on his home endurance event.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.