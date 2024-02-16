Nine year wait ends as Shiels gets another shot at 12 Hour

WHEN Brad Shiels made his Bathurst 12 Hour debut back in 2015 he hoped it wouldn't be the last time that he'd get the chance to take on his home endurance event.
He had to wait nine years but that wish has now been fulfilled as he gets set to take on the upcoming edition of the race this Sunday with the Valmont Racing Audi team.
The Bathurst racer made his only previous appearance at the 12 Hour in the AMAC Motorsport Porsche alongside team owner Andrew Macpherson and star Porsche factory driver Matt Campbell.
Unfortunately Shiels never got to drive a lap that day when Macpherson crashed at Forrest's Elbow.
That makes him all the more keen to get behind the wheel alongside co-drivers Sergio Pires, Marcel Zalloua and Luke Youlden.
Shiels and Youlden are new additions to the Valmont Racing lineup this year while Pires and Zalloua are hoping to bounce back after crashing out on lap 89 in the 2023 race.
The team will bring a new-spec Audi R8 LMS to the 12 Hour, changing things up after racing a Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo last year.
"We've got a really good lineup. Luke, Sergio and Marcel are all really competent drivers and quite quick," he said.
"We're also in a current-spec Audi so we should have a good shot. You need the best gear to have the best chance."
Shiels' team are one of three entries in the silver class this year, alongside the Wall Racing Lamborghini (featuring Perthville's Grant Denyer) and the Supabarn Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3.
Naturally, Shiels is eager to get his first Bathurst 12 Hour lap to his name, but when that will be remains to be seen.
"We haven't really got into the finer details of who will be doing what. We'll work that out as we go," he said.
"Everyone's really excited though. They've had a couple of good test days as well so we're looking all set."
There's no major plans locked in for Shiels outside of the 12 Hour for 2024, though he has confirmed he will once again be getting behind the wheel of the J.S Racing Fiat in the National Sports Sedans Series.
