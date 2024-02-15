Fast cars off track: re-live the Bathurst 12 Hour Track to Town

IT'S not often you get to see a proper race car driving through the city streets, but that was exactly what happened on February 15, 2024.
The annual Track to Town event was held, where diehard fans and casual onlookers alike could see the Bathurst 12 Hour cars up close.
A parade of vehicles travelled from Mount Panorama to the central business district, where they came to a stop in Russell Street near the court house.
Shortly after their arrival, fans were able to have a meet and greet with the drivers at the signing session.
Each person was able to get pictures and memorabilia signed by their favourite drivers.
There were some unique items put before the drivers, including racing helmets, body parts, and a cardboard cutout of Valentino Rossi.
Scroll through the photos above to see all the GT vehicles as they arrived in George and Russell streets.
