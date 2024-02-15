Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Supermarket left with $20,000 repair bill after alleged ram raid

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
February 16 2024 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE IGA supermarket at Westpoint is facing a hefty repair bill following an alleged ram raid and theft.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.