Supermarket left with $20,000 repair bill after alleged ram raid

THE IGA supermarket at Westpoint is facing a hefty repair bill following an alleged ram raid and theft.
The primary entrance to the store was smashed in during the early hours of February 15, 2024, with police alleging a vehicle reversed into the doors before the occupants entered the premises on foot.
Items inside the supermarket were reportedly stolen.
Westpoint IGA operations manager Kevin Allen said it appeared the offenders, who police say were wearing face coverings, "knew what they were doing".
"They actually ran very quickly to the registers," Mr Allen said.
"There was no money in the registers, they couldn't get into the cigarette counters, they couldn't get into the lottery."
It is alleged the offenders left a short time later.
Despite the incident, Westpoint IGA was able to open on Thursday morning after police had finished their assessment of the scene.
Mr Allen said staff worked quickly to clean up the mess and customers were able to use a second door to enter and leave the store.
It will take around two weeks for a new, permanent door to be installed.
"I've organised all of that," Mr Allen said.
"They're going to board it up and put a temporary door in there, and it's probably going to take two weeks for them to get the doors fixed.
"We're just lucky enough there was two entrances to the supermarket and we're going to use the other entrance."
The damage will cost the store upwards of $20,000.
Mr Allen said Westpoint IGA has been the target of crime before, with someone attempting to steal an ATM prior to the store's expansion, but nothing as extreme as Thursday's incident has occurred there before.
"I oversee Westpoint, Trinity and Portland [IGAs] as the operations manager, and we haven't had any ram raids before, but obviously now I'm going to look at putting bollards in or something like that so it can't happen again," he said.
The incident was extremely disappointing for Mr Allen and the staff at IGA.
"I think that you've got to work for your money, and I just can't believe that people go and do this and do so much damage and not care, or give a damn, about anything," he said.
"... It's just very disappointing that people would do this."
Cafe West is located adjacent to IGA and its manager, Gabrielle Bennett, said trade was busier there while police were on the scene at the supermarket.
"Because IGA was shut because they couldn't really let anyone in because forensics were in there," she said.
"Forensics had it shut until about 8.30, 8.40 this morning."
In terms of the mood in their part of the shopping centre, she said "it's not really that scary, it's more just like 'What the hell?'".
