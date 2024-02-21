We're proud to be at the centre of this community | Interagency

Interagency is an association of Bathurst community groups and services.
THERE are many opportunities to connect with our local community at The Neighourhood Centre.
We offer a warm, welcoming environment and we invite members of our community to visit us.
We host a range of different programs, services and events.
These include IT support (groups and one-on-one), literacy programs, form help, Homework Club, Youth Collective, D Caf, migrant support, TNC Builders, Learner Driver Program, Bubs and Toddlers Group, school holiday workshops and much more.
You can even call in to say hello and use our internet.
If you are not sure what you want, call in and we can direct you, give you information or referrals.
Volunteers are a very important part of The Neighbourhood Centre.
We are proud to be supported by a wonderful team of volunteers who have many different roles, including reception, promotion, IT support and helping us with our groups and events.
If you are interested in joining our team, please contact us; we welcome your inquiry.
We also post volunteer vacancies on Go Volunteer and our Facebook page.
We host a Volunteer Managers Network to support local volunteer managers.
This network meets monthly by Zoom to share information, ideas and resources.
We welcome new members to our network.
We have several upcoming events, including our Seniors' Festival event, Cost of Living Savings for Seniors, which will be held on Thursday, March 21 at 1pm.
We will also be holding an event for Youth Week, called Financial Literacy (bank accounts, superannuation, tax file numbers).
It will be held on Wednesday, April 17 at 10.30am.
Both workshops are free. Please RSVP on 6332 4866.
In the near future, we will be adding other events and activities. One of these is a group to support seniors who would like to volunteer.
This will be promoted soon.
To contact The Neighbourhood Centre, please visit us at 96 Russell Street, Bathurst (or 12 Ross Street, Oberon).
You can also phone us on 6332 4866 or check out our Facebook page.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.