Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Man says he was driving around with a knife because it was handy to have

By Court Reporter
February 27 2024 - 12:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A MAN who was driving around at midnight with a folding knife has told a court he had it because it was a handy tool.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.