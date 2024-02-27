Man says he was driving around with a knife because it was handy to have

A MAN who was driving around at midnight with a folding knife has told a court he had it because it was a handy tool.
Zane Mitai-Ngatai, 29, of Lambert Street, Bathurst fronted Bathurst Local Court on February 7, 2024 to plead guilty to having a knife in public.
Court documents state police saw a black Volkswagen parked on the street of 7-Eleven in Bathurst about midnight on December 17, 2023.
The driver - Mitai-Ngatai - was trying to get into the service station, but couldn't because it had closed.
Then, police saw Mitai-Ngatai drive from the site, so they pulled him over along Stewart Street.
Due to intelligence about drug use and supply in Bathurst - according to court papers - his vehicle was searched.
The court heard Mitai-Ngatai confessed to having a folding knife in the passenger side door, which had a 13 centimetre blade.
Mitai-Ngatai failed to give a reasonable excuse to the officers, so the knife was seized.
A self-represented Mitai-Ngatai told the court he was using the object to fix his bike because "it had all the tools in one".
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said while she couldn't say what would happen with Mitai-Ngatai's parole - which is related to another matter - she would sentence him to jail in the community.
Mitai-Ngatai was placed on a nine-month intensive correction order.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.