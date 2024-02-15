Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Breaking

Kitchen fire, fully loaded fuel truck drama add to big morning for firies

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
February 15 2024 - 4:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A PROBLEM with a fully loaded fuel tanker and a kitchen fire in Havannah Street were part of a busy morning for Bathurst and Kelso Fire and Rescue teams.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Journalist

Journalist at the Western Advocate in Bathurst since May, 2021.

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.