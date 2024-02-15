Kitchen fire, fully loaded fuel truck drama add to big morning for firies

A PROBLEM with a fully loaded fuel tanker and a kitchen fire in Havannah Street were part of a busy morning for Bathurst and Kelso Fire and Rescue teams.
The Kelso team was called to the Great Western Highway at Walang at around 8am on Thursday, February 15 after the fuel tanker's brakes started emitting smoke.
Captain Scott Wilson from Kelso Fire and Rescue said the driver's quick reaction prevented the truck catching fire.
"There was smoke coming out [of the brakes] when he was coming westbound and the truck driver called it in," Capt Wilson said.
"But the truck driver was quick and got his fire extinguisher straight onto it and got it out."
One Fire and Rescue truck, two Rural Fire Service teams, police and Roads and Maritime Services all attended the scene.
Once it was determined there was no more danger, the driver waited for a mechanic to come and give him the okay to continue his trip through Bathurst to Parkes, Capt Wilson said.
Meanwhile, in town, the Bathurst team was called to a kitchen fire at a house in Havannah Street.
The call came in at around 8.45am on February 15 and two fire trucks and a Hazmat [hazardous materials] van attended.
Bathurst Fire and Rescue station officer Steve Callaghan said the fire was in the rangehood, but the cause is still being investigated.
The fire caused extensive damage to the ceiling in the kitchen, but no-one was hurt.
Both call-outs came after the respective Fire and Rescue teams had attended separate incidents involving burnt-out cars in the early hours of the morning on February 15.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.