Man hits person with weed sprayer in 'out of character' outburst over lawn

HITTING a person with a weed sprayer has been chalked up to "a momentary lapse" in judgement, a court has heard.
Peter Julian Mullins, 60, of Charles Booth Way, Millthorpe was sentenced in Bathurst Local Court on February 7, 2024 after he previously pleaded guilty to a charge of common assault.
Documents tendered to the court state the victim went to mow a yard when they stuck the middle finger up at Mullins after he offered a piece of advice about landcare.
Mullins then hit the person in the back with a weed sprayer in response.
The victim went to Millthorpe Police Station before they were directed to Orange to give a statement.
During the afternoon of December 18, police went to a home in Millthorpe and arrested Mullins.
While in custody at Bathurst Police Station, Mullins admitted to hitting the victim with the weed sprayer.
Solicitor Ms Scott told the court her client "wasn't thinking at the time" and had reacted in an entirely inappropriate way.
"The behaviour is highly out of character," Ms Scott said.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said she understood Mullins was experiencing difficulty with "huge tensions" at the time, but encouraged Mullins to learn to walk away.
"I get it ... you've made a bad mistake," Ms Ellis said.
Mullins was placed on a conditional release order (without conviction) for 12 months.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.