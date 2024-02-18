Western Advocate
Our History

How Rockley resolved to remember a favourite son lost to war | Yesterday, Today

By Alan McRae
February 18 2024 - 5:00pm
A pall was cast over Rockley at the news of the loss of Lieutenant-Colonel Harold McIntosh.
THIS week's historic image is Lieutenant-Colonel Harold McIntosh of Bathurst, who died in Egypt from injuries sustained in leading his 12th Light Horse Regiment on April 24, 1917. His body was buried in Kantara War Cemetery.

Harold is wearing the famous emu feather plume which adorned the slouch hats of the Australian Light Horsemen.

