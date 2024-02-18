How Rockley resolved to remember a favourite son lost to war | Yesterday, Today

Harold is wearing the famous emu feather plume which adorned the slouch hats of the Australian Light Horsemen.
He was known as a daring leader who was much loved by his men.
News of his death certainly cast a gloom over the whole of the Bathurst district, especially around Rockley.
A large gathering of residents, together with friends from Bathurst and other parts, assembled outside the council chambers at Rockley on Saturday afternoon, January 26, 1918 to witness the unveiling of a memorial created in honour of Lieut-Colonel McIntosh.
Councillor Brownlow, president of Abercrombie Shire Council, presided. After a verse of the national anthem had been sung, he said that they had met together to do honour to one who had long been a Rockley resident and who had endeared himself to everyone, rich and poor alike, by the charm and simplicity of his manner.
Cr Brownlow further referred to the late lieutenant-colonel's qualities as a personal friend and a fellow councillor and to his valuable services as president of the shire council from 1906 to 1915.
He explained that the memorial had been erected to mark their esteem of a citizen and a friend.
His military services would be commemorated, along with all others who had gone from the shire, in the roll of honour and in the course of compilation.
At the conclusion of his remarks, the president drew aside the Union Jack, the symbol of the Empire the late lieutenant-colonel loved so well, and for which he fought and died.
It disclosed the large 30-inch electric clock dial fixed in the north wall of the chambers, which would be visible for a considerable distance in the township, as well as to travellers approaching Rockley from Bathurst, Trunkey and Newbridge roads.
Other speakers included ex-councillors Noble Wilson (a fellow member with Lieut-Colonel McIntosh in the first Shire Council of Abercrombie and who proposed Lieut-Colonel Mcintosh as first president), Barnes, Martin and Sweetnam, and Mr R.L. Gilmour, who referred to his early associations with the late officer in their younger days on the football field and related a conversation he had recently had with a returned soldier who had fought under Lieut-Colonel McIntosh in Palestine.
This man spoke of the love and esteem in which Lieut-Colonel McIntosh was held by his men, and the sorrow among them at his sudden death.
Votes of thanks to the president for presiding, and to the honorary secretary and treasurer, Messrs Squier and Moriarty, concluded this portion of the ceremony, after which an adjournment was made to the council room, where a magnificent enlarged photo of the late lieutenant-colonel was unveiled to hang in the room where for so many years he presided over the meetings.
A marble slab was to be erected in the front of the building to bear the following inscription: The clock on these chambers was erected in honour of Lieut.-Colonel Harold McIntosh, well beloved citizen of the Rockley district, and President of the Abercrombie Shire Council from 1906 to 1915.
The clock was described as a great acquisition to the district which would fill a distinct need in giving standard time. It was known as the synchronic electric clock system, an English-invention, the patent rights of which for Australia were held by Messrs. Proud's Ltd of Sydney.
Though in frequent use in Sydney and the other state capitals, the system had yet to be used in the country areas and it was said that the Rockley citizens "may congratulate themselves on having the only installation in the district".
