Here's your forecast for the 2024 Bathurst 12 Hour

Sick of this muggy weather?
Well alas, there's no respite ahead, moving into this year's Bathurst 12 Hour on the weekend and looking ahead to next week.
According to Weatherzone.com.au, Bathurst is forecast to hit a high of 29 and 31 on Saturday and Sunday respectively.
There's a chance of thunderstorms on both days, with a 70 per cent chance of rainfall, bringing up to five millimetres of rain on both days as well.
Those thunderstorms may present a problem for drivers racing at Mount Panorama.
Heading into next week, more rain, warm temperatures and thunder has been forecast.
There's a chance of late thunder on Monday, with a high of 29 and low of 15, with a 50 per cent chance of rain.
Tuesday is forecast to bring a late shower, with a high of 27 and a low of 15, before a possible shower on Wednesday, with a high of 26 and a low of 14.
There's a strong chance of a shower on Thursday, with a high of 26 and a low of 15.
