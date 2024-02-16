Ram raid probe continues as car undergoes forensic examination

A FORENSIC examination of a car that is alleged to have been used in two ram raids across Bathurst on Thursday, February 15 has been completed.
The car, found burnt-out in Miriyan Drive, Kelso, was one of two vehicles alight in Bathurst that morning.
Police have yet to arrest anyone as they continue to look at evidence taken from various crime scenes across the city.
Police were called to the IGA at Westpoint and the Metro Service Station in Kelso early Thursday morning following two alleged ram raids.
They allege the car found burnt-out in Kelso was involved in both ram raids, but it's not yet known whether the second car, set alight outside the Raglan Community Hall, is connected or not.
Chifley Police District crime manager, Detective Inspector Geoff Kendall, said crews spent February 15 and 16 going through evidence and sourcing as much CCTV footage as possible.
"We're just progressing with the investigation today," he said on Friday.
"We're going through the evidence that we have and looking at what we need to collate, what we can pull out of it and see who we can identify."
Det Insp Kendall said police continue to appeal for witnesses and have asked anyone who saw either the tray back ute or white sedan which were set alight, or who may have dashcam footage of either, to contact Bathurst Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
