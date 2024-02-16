Ignore the scare-mongering on Glanmire project and let's be part of the solar solution | Letter

RE: Warning on 'wasteland': Opponents say Glanmire project a threat to food bowl (February 10).
Paul Toole MP's position on the Glanmire Solar Project is populist politics from a retail politician without a vision.
Vilifying renewable energy by referring to the Glanmire Solar Farm as a "ruinable project" and an "industrial factory" is scare-mongering and undermines attempts to address human-induced climate change.
While I respect that some Glanmire residents could experience change that will reduce the beauty and utility of their land, residents of Wallerawang and Portland suffered poor air quality from coal-fired electricity generators for decades.
We can no longer generate power by burning coal, while nuclear reactors come with significant safety and waste disposal risks.
The environmental impact of renewables is almost negligible by comparison.
As electricity users we are all part of the problem; as Bathurst voters and beneficiaries of a clean environment, shouldn't we also be part of the solution?
