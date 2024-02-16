Severe thunderstorm warning could lead to flash flooding in Bathurst

A SEVERE thunderstorm warning has been issued for the Central Tablelands, and there's a chance it could lead to flash flooding in Bathurst.
The NSW State Emergency Service (SES) made the announcement on Friday, February 16, saying isolated heavy rainfall will develop around the Central Tablelands.
And as a result, it's likely heavy rainfall could cause flash flooding in Bathurst, Bowral, Orange, Katoomba, Crookwell and Taralga.
SES advised that people stay vigilant and monitor the conditions, especially in areas with changed landscapes following bushfires.
Residents should also be aware that water run-off in areas affected by fires may behave differently, and could also move at a faster pace.
SES stressed that people should never drive, ride or walk through flood water, and should stay away from creeks and storm drains.
If you're trapped by flash flooding, seek refuge in the highest available place and ring Triple Zero if you need rescuing.
Otherwise, for emergency help in floods and storms, ring your local SES Unit on 132 500.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.