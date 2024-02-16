Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Severe thunderstorm warning could lead to flash flooding in Bathurst

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
February 16 2024 - 2:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A SEVERE thunderstorm warning has been issued for the Central Tablelands, and there's a chance it could lead to flash flooding in Bathurst.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Journalist

Journalist at the Western Advocate in Bathurst since May, 2021.

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.