Big Panthers presence will bolster Western Rams Lisa Fiaola Cup squad

IS A future NRLW star among the four Bathurst Panthers girls selected for this year's Lisa Fiaola Western Rams squad?
There's no doubting the talented quartet of Lara Edwards, Abbey Carter, Tameika Clarke and Bree Muldoon will all make an impact for the Rams when they start their campaign in the under 17s statewide competition.
The Rams officially got their season underway in earnest on Saturday with an 18-8 win over the Northern Tigers in a trial match at Tamworth.
It's a promising result for the Panthers girls and their side ahead of their Regional Lisa Fiaola Cup opening round game against Riverina Bulls on Sunday in Junee.
Clarke said it's satisfying to see so many teammates make the cut alongside her.
"That feels really good. It was great that so many of us could get through from the one club," she said.
"We were all playing club footy together and then we all got selected for the train-on squad. We were all really hoping that we'd make it.
"I think it's a really good team. I'm really excited to play alongside a bunch of new girls."
Following their opening game against Riverina the Rams will travel again to face the Monaro Colts on March 11.
Panthers junior president Mick Carter said it's a proud moment for the club to see so many players taking the next step in their careers.
"It was an awesome effort from all of them. They've all put in the hard yards. It's great to see them get there," he said.
"There's definitely no surprises from me to see four of them there. They all well and truly deserve it.
"It's a massive thing for the girls and their tackle footy, especially as we're trying to develop pathways to the NRLW."
The squad will be trying their best to emulate the ruthless performances that the 2023 Lisa Fiaola Cup side produced.
The 2023 Rams team scored huge wins over Monaro Colts (64-0), Macarthur Wests Tigers (60-0) and the Illawarra South Coast Dragons (70-0).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.