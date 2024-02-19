Campbell earns opportunity to learn from Australian basketball royalty

BASKETBALL isn't just a test of physical skills, but a game that rewards confidence and strong direction from the leaders on the court.
No-one recognises that more Bathurst junior Sian Campbell.
Campbell, 15, was recently named as one of the lucky recipients of the She Hoops Leadership and Confidence Scholarship, aimed at girls who have an interest beyond just playing basketball, such as coaching, officiating, and administrating.
The Goldminers under 16s player and Scots All Saints College student was one of just 31 players selected from across Australia to take part in the program and is one of the younger recipients.
As someone who believes her confidence is an area she can work on, Campbell believes being a part of the program is a dream come true.
"It's more about leadership and confidence. Some girls in regional towns are sometimes a bit nervous to go up against kids who have more opportunities in Sydney so it's really nice to have the chance to get coached by amazing players," she said.
"Lauren Jackson and Kristy Wallace will be a part of it and they're amazing players. It's something that usually goes to the more talented kids, so it's nice to be a part of something that's about more than just talent.
"I'm not the world's most confident girl so I'm happy that I can focus on that with this scholarship."
The scholarship features mentoring sessions with current WNBL players, community club coaching accreditation and five sessions on improving one's mindset and confidence.
The highlight of the scholarship program will be the three day camp at the Australian Institute of Sport, held over May 25 to 27.
Having the chance to meet and learn from four-time Olympic medallist Jackson has Campbell excited.
"I love her so much. She's done so much for the game and I'm so excited that she's created this program," she said.
"It gives me the chance to focus on my confidence and leadership, because I want to be a better player in all areas. I want to be coachable and be a positive influence on teammates."
Campbell said it's great to look back on how far she's already come since she first started playing basketball.
"I've been playing for a bit over five years now and I'm very happy with how I've been going. I feel like I've progressed quite a lot from that first year," she said.
"That first year was legitimately rough but it was still fun. I'm getting more confident in myself. When I went to those first trials I was really nervous because I knew all the other girls had done it before.
"Mum always said that it would be alright, and that it's important to just be yourself and make yourself stand out. I was able to do that and make it into D League and Shoot Out. That was amazing.
"I made it into D League again last year, which was so good. It's great being able to play against people from other towns."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.