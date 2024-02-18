You call yourself a fan? These two trekked miles to see their first 12 Hour

TRAVELLING all the way from the Sunshine State to Bathurst might seem like one heck of a trek for most, but for two die-hard racing fans, it was a trip worth making.
Every year since 1997, Steve and Thelma Mills have travelled all the way from Queensland to Mount Panorama to catch a glimpse of the Bathurst 1000.
But 2024 played host to something different; their first Bathurst 12 Hour.
"When I was in my teens, my dad used to watch it [Bathurst 1000] when Peter Brock and those guys raced," Mr Mills said.
Perched mere metres away from the finish line, the Mills didn't miss an inch of the action on Sunday, February 18, with a big screen ahead to catch every corner.
"It's just great, we absolutely love it. There's some very expensive stuff here, it's nice to see up close," Mr Mills said.
Their day started by switching on the television around 5.45am to catch the start of the endurance race, before they made their way to the track about 7.30am.
And that is where they spent their entire Sunday despite the rain.
Not only has this year's race boasted an exciting three-day weekend for the 47,333 people on site, but also for the global audience who have tuned in, according to Bathurst 12 Hour event director Shane Rudzis.
"This year's event has delivered exceptional on track action over three days and has been extremely well received by fans," Mr Rudzis said.
"The Bathurst 12 Hour allows us to showcase Mount Panorama to a truly global audience of Motorsport fans and the teams who have been blown away by the support they have received all week."
Off the back of a thrilling weekend with the 12 Hour, the Mills will spend the week ahead in the area, ready to return trackside for the Bathurst 500 on Sunday, February 25.
"We're really looking forward to the week, we absolutely love it here. And they're such phenomenal events," Ms Mills said.
The annual Bathurst 12 Hour was held from February 16 to 18, and featured the best GT racers from across the world.
Among the entries were seven-time MotoGP World Champion Valentino Rossi, as well as past and present Supercars drivers including Craig Lowndes, Jamie Whincup, Chaz Mostert, Cam Waters, Broc Feeney, Thomas Randle and Will Brown.
TV personality Grant Denyer, who calls Perthville home, was behind the wheel of a Lamborghini, while local Brad Schumacher also joined the field.
After welcoming the second largest crowd in the event's history, Mr Rudzis said plans have already begun for next year's instalment; "we can't wait to be back here again in 2025".
