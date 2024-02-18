Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

You call yourself a fan? These two trekked miles to see their first 12 Hour

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated February 18 2024 - 4:22pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

TRAVELLING all the way from the Sunshine State to Bathurst might seem like one heck of a trek for most, but for two die-hard racing fans, it was a trip worth making.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jay-Anna Mobbs

Jay-Anna Mobbs

Journalist

Reporter for the Western Advocate. First began as a sports journalist with ACM in 2018 before moving on to cover news and court.

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.