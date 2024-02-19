Support continues to grow for Bathurst women's triathlon round

AN increase in entry numbers, great feedback and families creating memories together - this season's women's round was everything the Bathurst Wallabies Triathlon Club could have asked for.
Even the weather was picture perfect for Sunday's latest edition of the club's women's event, which put the focus on participation over pace.
With no official times being recorded it took the pressure off competitors and greatly encouraged first-time participants to give the sport a go.
One of Bathurst's leading female triathletes, Hollee North, said it's a thrill to see support for the event continuing to grow year on year.
"We ended up with 38 solo entries and six team entries, so around 56 entries in total, which was an improvement on last year.
"It's great to see that things up picking up after the covid lull and people are starting to get back into it. That's a really great sign.
"There was great feedback from everyone. Many women said they had an amazing time, and there were a few down there who had never competed in a triathlon before.
"That was our biggest goal, to encourage women who have never done triathlon before to come down. They absolutely loved it."
Sunday's race was the sixth edition of the women's only race, which has quickly become a major focal point of the club calendar each season.
This season's edition was moved from December to February in the hopes of increasing participation numbers.
"It brings a lot of joy and a big sense of achievement for myself and the committee," North said, on seeing such a turnout.
"We had Anna Blackie down there, who always competes, and she was responsible for starting the event. It was great having her there, and I wanted to do her proud and follow in her footsteps.
"I had a few comments afterwards from some women that they were inspired to do more events or for those who competed in a team they were interested in doing one by themselves.
"That's all I want from the event, to inspire people."
