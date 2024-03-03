Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Dog sniffs out man's bag of cocaine as he waits in line at a bar

By Court Reporter
Updated March 4 2024 - 9:27am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A MAN who was standing at the bar of a CBD pub with a bag of cocaine in his pocket has been convicted of his first criminal offence.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.