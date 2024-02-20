Right place: Good crowd at bridge to see plaques where they belong

A STORMY summer Saturday threatened to rain on everyone's parade as two recreated plaques were officially unveiled on the Denison Bridge on the weekend.
In the end, though, the crowd of 40 or so people stayed dry, according to third-generation engineer and Denison enthusiast Graham Priddle.
"It was beautiful weather except for about 10 spots of rain," he said.
"And that happened just as we were about to start.
"It looked cloudy, but the rain passed us by, fortunately."
Mr Priddle - a member of Engineers Australia whose long family connection to the region goes back to a grandfather who was shire engineer at the old Abercrombie Shire Council - said there were a number of speeches during the ceremony on the bridge.
"[Federal Member for Calare] Andrew Gee spoke very well and so did [mayor] Jess Jennings, who was hosting the event," he said.
"Representatives from Transport for NSW and the NRMA were there.
"And two members of Engineers Australia Heritage Branch were there. They all spoke.
"And I had Iain McPherson and Wayne Feebrey from the National Trust, locally, who spoke as well."
Mr Priddle said there was a common question about the two recreated plaques - one from 1995 from the Institution of Engineers Australia (now Engineers Australia) and one from 1988 from the Department of Main Roads and NRMA - from many of those attending.
"People wanted to know where the original signs were," he said. "I said they had never been fitted to the bridge."
The Denison Bridge was opened in June 1870 and was bypassed by the Evans Bridge in 1992 when the Great Western Highway was realigned.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.