Teen denies drinking problem after alcohol-fuelled Christmas Day brawl

A TEEN has denied having an alcohol problem after he got into a brawl on Christmas Day while "drunk and aggressive".
Luca Weeden, 18, of Suttor Street, Windradyne fronted Bathurst Local Court on February 7, 2024 to plead guilty to a charge of affray.
Documents tendered to the court state Weeden and a co-accused were drinking alcohol at a unit on Russell Street in Bathurst about 5pm on Christmas Day in 2023 when Weeden became agitated.
He was told to stop yelling before he left the home, only to return five minutes later.
As he was being escorted away by the co-accused, the pair began to wrestle on a footpath in front of neighbours.
Police arrived and found the two men sprawled out along the footpath holding each other around the head.
The court heard they were both bleeding and had cuts on their bodies.
Weeden was handcuffed and placed into the rear of a police car, when the co-accused allegedly said "it's just a wrestle, [we were] just having fun".
Due to how drunk and aggressive Weeden was, he was sedated by paramedics and taken to Bathurst Police Station.
A self-represented Weeden said in open court that while he couldn't recall how much he had to drink, he didn't have an alcohol problem after Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said she was "concerned".
"If I had a problem, I would drink every day ... but I'd still drink [if there were an abstention period]," Weeden said.
Weeden was placed on a community correction order for 18 months.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.