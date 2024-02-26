Who did we see at the unveiling of plaques on Denison Bridge?

AN interested crowd met halfway along the historic Denison Bridge for an informal ceremony recently.
The occasion was the official unveiling of two recreated plaques: one from 1995 from the Institution of Engineers Australia (now Engineers Australia) and one from 1988 from the Department of Main Roads and NRMA.
In attendance were mayor Jess Jennings, federal Member for Calare Andrew Gee, representatives from Transport for NSW, the NRMA, Engineers Australia and the National Trust.
The Denison Bridge was opened in June 1870 and was bypassed by the Evans Bridge in 1992 when the Great Western Highway was realigned.
As the plaques on the bridge explain, the American Pratt trusses on the Denison "were the first of their type in New South Wales" and the structure "proved the capabilities of colonial engineering skills and provided access from Bathurst and Western Districts to Sydney for 123 years".
