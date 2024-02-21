Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Council

Blasting on the verge of approval for quarry on outskirts of Bathurst

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated February 21 2024 - 12:42pm, first published 12:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A QUARRY at Napoleon Reef could soon be permitted to use blasting to extract hard rock materials from the ground.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.