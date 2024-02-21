Blasting on the verge of approval for quarry on outskirts of Bathurst

A QUARRY at Napoleon Reef could soon be permitted to use blasting to extract hard rock materials from the ground.
Bathurst Regional Council has received a modification request for a development application (DA) from the quarry operators, Hothams Sand, Soil and Gravel Supplies, and will consider it at the February 21, 2024 ordinary meeting.
At this stage, council staff are recommending the DA be approved and a list of conditions be imposed to minimise the impact of the blasting on surrounding residents.
Since approval in 2015, manual rock breaking methods for extraction, such as the use of bulldozers, excavators and rock breakers, have been used to extract materials from the quarry.
Hothams is seeking permission to use blasting within the area already approved for extraction, proposing up to four blasts per year.
Blasting operations would be undertaken using traditional drill and blast methods.
The blast holes would be drilled to a maximum depth of 10 metres and then loaded with detonators, pre-packaged boosters and bulk explosives on the day the blast is to occur.
The maximum instantaneous charge would be less than 240 kilograms.
Blasts would be initiated under the supervision of a suitably licensed and experienced shot firer.
It is proposed to only conduct blasting at advertised times, which would be between the hours of 9am and 5pm, Monday to Saturday, with no blasting to occur on Sundays or public holidays.
Hothams would erect signs to notify employees, contractors and visitors to the quarry of the date and time of the next blasts.
The company plans to consult with surrounding residents to determine the most appropriate method to notify them of blast times.
There would be no changes to the approved extraction area, rate of extraction, the quarry's operating hours, or transport methods if blasting were to be approved.
While council staff are recommending the modification to the DA be approved, many of the surrounding residents do not support blasting at the Napoleon Reef Road quarry.
During the notification period, council received eight submissions, seven of which objected to the proposal.
A range of issues were raised, including, but not limited to, dust, noise, the suitability of the roads for heavy vehicles transporting explosives, conflicting information about the frequency of blasting, and a lack of detail about the impact of blasting, blasting limits and monitoring.
These concerns were echoed at a submission hearing held in the council chamber on November 1, 2023.
Clarification has since been provided about the frequency of blasting, explaining that there would be a maximum of four blasts per year, with consecutive blast events occurring at least one month apart.
Neighbours had also requested a test blast be conducted to assess the impact on the surrounding area.
Council staff said this would be "problematic for a number of reasons", and believe a requirement to have a Blast Management Plan would be sufficient.
"The requirement for preparation of the Blast Management Plan prior to commencement of blasting operations satisfies the intent behind the concept of a 'test blast' in that it enables [the] applicant to test and report on blasting operations and demonstrate compliance initially and ongoing," the report to the February 21 meeting said.
