Black returns to happy hunting ground at Alice Springs for Indigenous Championships

CALLEE Black has already has great memories of the National Indigenous Cricket Championships but she's not done creating more of them.
Black will return to Alice Springs across February 22 to 27 to help her New South Wales side go one spot better than they did in the 2023 edition.
The 17-year-old all-rounder was a star performer for the team at last year's championships, earning herself a place in the Australian national Indigenous side for their tour of Vanuatu as well as the MCG Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander training camp last October.
She now returns to the red centre with an extra year's experience under her belt and plenty of motivation to take down the Queensland side who beat them in the decider.
"It's exciting to be going back there. It can get pretty hot, so you've got to deal with the weather," Black said.
"We have Hannah Darlington and Anika Learoyd now, which will strengthen our team. I expect that Queensland will be the most competitive team there.
"They've got a pretty decent side, with a few players who are in the first grade of their premier competition."
The tournament is more than just an opportunity to test cricket skills, but a chance to explore culture and create connections.
At this week's tournament that experience will be a family affair for Black.
"It's exciting. My mum's also going, as a mentor, so it will be good to experience culture with her. I get my heritage from mum's side," Black said.
"It's an awesome opportunity to showcase how Indigenous people can play. It's great to be around other people who can share stories about their mobs as well."
Black is aiming to replicate - or better - her strong efforts at last year's tournament.
She scored her tournament high of 38 runs in the semi-final win over Western Australia and claimed a wicket.
Black went on to hit a match high of 24 against Queensland in the final but their northern rivals would go on to claim an eight wicket victory.
"I had a pretty good tournament last year, with both the bat and the ball," she said.
Black's Penrith Cricket Club first grade side have had a tough Sydney season, which wraps up this weekend.
The Bathurst junior said the future's still looking bright for the club, and she hopes there's a big season ahead for both herself and the team.
"We haven't gone as good as we have before in the premiership but it's about getting more younger girls involved and starting to build again," she said.
"I'm still in the Cricket NSW Pathways program for the next two years, so that's exciting. There's also World Cup spots up for grabs next year and I'll be aiming for that."
New South Wales get their championships underway on Thursday morning with a T20 clash against Western Australia before they take on Victoria in the evening.
