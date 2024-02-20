Unleash the Aussie laughter at the Fast Cars performance for SuperFest

DON'T let anyone tell you you're dreamin', after hearing about the return of the sold-out 2023 show Fast Cars.
Inspired by Mount Panorama, Fast Cars has been deemed by creative producer Kate Smith to be a mix of The Castle, Schitts Creek and Upper Middle Bogan.
Comedy Australians love.
And after being sponsored by Superfest, the cast and crew are excited to be back and performing in Bathurst.
"We're totally pumped," Ms Smith said.
"Last time we sold out two weeks in advance, so we're pretty excited to hopefully welcome some more people along this time as part of Superfest."
The fast-paced comedy is about the Brocky [Peter Brock] loving Byrnes family as they embark on an adventure to make their dreams come true.
Fast Cars is being performed at the Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre [BMEC] by a cast of professional actors from Bathurst and the Central West.
The show will run on February 20 and 21, with tickets still available to purchase at the BMEC Box Office or Bathurst Council website.
With original songs and a live band, Ms Smith said the show is set to get the audience's engines revving.
"It's the kind of comedy Australian's love," she said.
"As regional artists it's always fantastic to perform professional, high-quality work regionally.
"And to have Superfest sponsoring us this year to actually support local content and to actually showcase the high-quality work that we do have here is really exciting."
What guests will see up on the stage is three years of work coming to fruition.
Ms Smith engaged with multiple community groups in the making of the production, and received funding from the NSW and Federal Governments to support the 12 regional artists who all worked on the show.
After the initial running of Fast Cars was so incredibly well-received, Ms Smith and the cast are looking forward to being back on the stage in front of Bathurst.
