Bananas' appealing play takes them to another semi-final appearance

THERE was a sense of deja vu for both the right and wrong reasons when it came to the Bathurst Bananas' campaign at the Tennis Victoria Country Week.
On the plus side, the team once again had a blast on and off the courts at Albury and Wodonga, while on the other it ended in identical fashion to their 2023 campaign with a semi-final exit to the eventual winners.
The Bathurst squad tested themselves in the top division of the teams tournament and put themselves right in the mix for the title after finishing third in the round robin stages.
Sadly for the Bananas they went down to the same opponent they did in last year's semis though the team could hold their heads high at matching it with the top teams.
Team member Alex Mitton said it was tough going down in familiar circumstances but it's got him and the team already looking forward to the 2025 edition at Swan Hill.
"It's etched its way into the permanent calendar, this one. It's such an awesome event," he said.
"The results didn't go our way. We made it into the semis. We had a couple of close results - so close that we only ended up losing on games to both the finalists during the preamble.
"We ended up facing the 'Lecontes' again in the semi-finals and they were a bit too classy for us and got us there. They ended up taking it out again by beating the team who had finished number one after the round robin.
"We've lost to the winners twice, which isn't the worst team in the world, but it leaves us with a 'what if?' feeling. We just have to look on to next year."
Carl Buchtmann, David Rogerson, Harry Evans, Jeorge Collins, Matt Stewart and Mitton formed the Bathurst lineup this year.
In total there were 12 men's and 16 women's divisions in action across the six-day event.
The Bananas went into the top division at the tournament with high hopes, given how close they came previously, and still take a lot of heart knowing that their team can be a force on the court when it all comes together.
"All the other teams we're playing are a mixed bag, where some come together from different towns and suburbs in Melbourne. They've created teams that aren't from one central location," Mitton said.
"That's a bit of a pat on our own backs knowing that we're from the one region, in Bathurst and surrounds, and that we're able to compete.
"The standard of the section, we felt, was stronger than last year and all the teams were really even. For Dave and Carl it was their first go at it, so to get a similar result in a stronger division with two debutants was awesome."
For Mitton, the combination of an unfamiliar playing surface and the focus on fun makes Country Week a blast.
"It's a full week-long tournament on grass, which is amazing. Sim grass and hardcourt are basically the two surfaces you get to play on around here, and they had 101 grass courts there this year," he said.
"Matt Stewart's parents, at Grubs Farming, did a great job with our shirts. We're always praised for what we're wearing.
"We're all about flair on the court and our outfits as well."
