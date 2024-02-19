Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Breaking

Breaking: Teen to face court charged over alleged ram raids

Updated February 19 2024 - 5:53pm, first published 4:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A TEENAGE boy has been charged with a string of offences after police allege a stolen car was used in a ram raid on two businesses in the early hours of Thursday, February 15.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.