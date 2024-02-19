Breaking: Teen to face court charged over alleged ram raids

A TEENAGE boy has been charged with a string of offences after police allege a stolen car was used in a ram raid on two businesses in the early hours of Thursday, February 15.
Police say they were called to the Westpoint IGA Supermarket and Metro Service Station at Kelso last week after a Ford utility is alleged to have been reversed through the front doors of each business.
Following a four-day investigation, police say the teen was arrested in Kelso on Monday afternoon.
The 16-year-old will face a Children's Court on Tuesday, February 20 for two counts of aggravated break, enter and steal; take and drive conveyance; driving unlicensed - never held; and malicious damage by fire.
Police say they will allege the teenager stole a Ford Ranger ute and used the vehicle to smash into the front of both businesses. Once inside, police further allege the boy stole from both premises.
The ute is alleged to have been set alight on Miriyan Drive, Kelso.
Police say they arrested the boy at a house in Bonnor Street, Kelso and took him to the local station, where he was charged and refused bail.
Investigations into the incident remain ongoing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.